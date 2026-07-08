Trump on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia: It’s escalation that can help lead to end of war

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine’s deep strikes on Russian oil refineries and military facilities are an escalatory step, but one that could bring the end of the war closer.

He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump’s paradigm shift

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington, together with Kyiv, is discussing the possibility of the Defense Forces attacking Russia’s deep rear areas in the context of strikes on logistics and oil refineries that are already underway. According to him, this is necessary so that Moscow realizes how difficult it is for it to protect its airspace.

"It’s an escalation, but it’s also an escalation that can help lead to an end. We are putting a lot of pressure on Russian President Putin. I do not think he likes it," Trump interrupted him, commenting on Ukraine’s strikes on Russia.

Read more: "We have wonderful relationship with Zelenskyy. Ukraine has great future," - Trump

On Ukraine

He added that Ukraine has enormous potential and that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks about this more than about the war itself.

"It is much more interesting to rebuild. This is brutal. I think he'll build a great country. We have a little stake in that country now because we have some land in that country. But we have minerals. I look forward to taking advantage of it at the right time," the White House leader added.

Watch more: Little bird told me we will give Ukraine right to produce Patriot missiles on its own – Trump. VIDEO