"We have wonderful relationship with Zelenskyy. Ukraine has great future," - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he has an excellent relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We want to see a ceasefire. I think President Putin wants the same thing," he said.

Trump also noted that the NATO summit had gone well.

The US leader said he has an excellent relationship with Zelenskyy.

"From the Oval Office right up to the present day. Ukraine has a great future; it has land, assets and people, without a doubt," he said.

At the same time, he described Zelenskyy and Putin as "difficult people".