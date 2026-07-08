Little birdie told me we’ll give Ukraine right to make Patriots on its own, Trump says. VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could grant Ukraine the right to independently produce missiles for Patriot systems.

He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I like defensive weapons more than offensive ones," he said.

"A little birdie told me this, about the fact that we’ll give them (Ukraine. - Ed.) the right to make Patriots. It’s very complex, actually, but it’s, you’ll figure out the complexity quickly," Trump said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin want to make deal. I think something is going to come out of it, Trump says

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had almost run out of interceptor missiles for Patriot.

According to the Air Force, overnight on July 6, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed. Impacts of 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.

Zelenskyy called on the United States and Europe to urgently strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

Read more: "We have wonderful relationship with Zelenskyy. Ukraine has great future," - Trump