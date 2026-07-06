Ukraine has virtually run out of interceptor missiles for the ’Patriot’ system, according to the WSJ

Ukraine has virtually run out of interceptor missiles for its ‘Patriot’ air defence systems, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports on this.

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Details

The publication notes that the shelling on 6 July "laid bare a grim reality".

"Ukraine has virtually run out of Patriot interceptor missiles capable of shooting down ballistic missiles," the article states.

The authors note that Ukraine is one of around 20 countries waiting in line for Patriot interceptors, of which stocks are limited and production could take more than two years.

Watch more: To shoot down ballistic missiles, you need means to do so, we have serious shortage of interceptor missiles, - Ihnat regarding night-time attack. VIDEO

"Moscow is stepping up its campaign of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine is capable of intercepting most Russian long-range drones, but the lack of an anti-missile defence system is leading to a rise in civilian casualties," the article states.

The authors write that Ukraine is working on its own missile defence system and is seeking licences from the US to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles domestically.

"However, neither project is likely to close the gap in Kyiv’s missile defence system any time soon," they explained.

Watch more: To shoot down ballistic missiles, you need means to do so, we have serious shortage of interceptor missiles, - Ihnat regarding night-time attack. VIDEO

What led up to it?