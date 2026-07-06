To shoot down ballistic missiles, you need means to do so, we have serious shortage of interceptor missiles, - Ihnat regarding night-time attack. VIDEO

Stock levels of missiles for air defence systems in Ukraine are currently low, a fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised.

This was stated by Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, commenting on today’s attack, according to Censor.NET.

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Shortage of missiles for air defence

"To shoot down ballistic missiles, you need the means to do so. We have enough Patriot systems – what we need is a steady supply of missiles. We have a certain… serious shortage of interceptor missiles," he noted.

Read more: Air defense shot down about 90% of Russian drones on July 2, ballistics remains problem, - Ihnat

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and one person was killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump urgent letter regarding critical shortage of air defence systems and missiles for them