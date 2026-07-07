Zelenskyy and Putin want to make deal. I think something is going to come out of it, Trump says

US President Donald Trump believes that dictator Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "want to make a deal."

He said this to journalists during a meeting with Turkish leader Erdogan, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

He said he had had a long conversation with Putin.

"And I also spoke with President Zelenskyy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. It's too bad it took so long, but I think something is going to come out of it," Trump said.

He also said that President Erdogan was helping "with this."

"You know, I said, 'End wars,'" the US leader added.

Read more: "He is open to listening to Putin": Kremlin has praised Trump for his stance on Ukraine

Trump's conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin

As a reminder, on July 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Donald Trump and congratulated him and all Americans on US Independence Day. It was reported that the heads of state "agreed to continue the conversation in person during the NATO summit in Ankara."

Also on July 4, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation.

Read more: Battle in skies will determine outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy