The spokesperson for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, described US President Donald Trump’s stance on the war against Ukraine as "consistent". He claims that the presidents agreed that contacts would continue in the near future.

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media, citing a statement by Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

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Speaking about the US President, Peskov noted that Trump is "consistent" and "open to hearing the information presented to him by Putin".

As a reminder, we previously reported that "Russia will continue to step up pressure on the ‘Kyiv regime’ in order to achieve its objectives". Peskov also made this statement.

However, the Kremlin had previously stated that there are currently no agreements regarding negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more: Kremlin has responded to Zelenskyy regarding meeting in Kostiantynivka: Putin is ready to receive him in Moscow