Kremlin has responded to Zelenskyy regarding meeting in Kostiantynivka: Putin is ready to receive him in Moscow

The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to meet with Vladimir Putin in Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk region, stating that Moscow is the capital of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What Peskov said

He stated that Kostiantynivka had allegedly come entirely "under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

"If this is Mr Zelenskyy’s way of expressing his willingness to visit the Russian Federation, we welcome it. But we would like to point out that President Putin has spoken of his willingness to receive him in Moscow," said the dictator’s spokesperson.

Peskov pointed out that the capital of the Russian Federation is, after all, Moscow, not Kostiantynivka.

"That is why he can come to Moscow as soon as he is ready to take important and responsible decisions," he added.

Zelenskyy is reportedly "well aware" of what decisions are being referred to.

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What led up to it