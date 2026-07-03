Moscow resident is getting on his nerves and is outraged by fuel shortage: "How am I supposed to understand that there’s no petrol, for f#ck’s sake!? Putin said there is petrol!!!". VIDEO

A video filmed at a petrol station in the capital of the Russian Federation has been shared on social media. The footage shows a Moscow resident in a state of intense emotional distress because he is unable to refuel his vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the car owner expressed outrage that a severe shortage of motor fuel had arisen in a country that exports oil. During the conversation, the videographer initially expressed outrage at the lack of fuel, but later began to parrot the talking points of official Russian propaganda, accusing ordinary citizens of creating "artificial panic" and citing statements by Putin.

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Watch more: Russian man has shown kilometre-long queues at petrol stations in Moscow due to petrol shortage. VIDEO