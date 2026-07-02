Ukrainian missile strikes and drone attacks on key Russian energy infrastructure facilities have shattered the Kremlin's myth of a "stealth war."

According to a report by Politico, Ukraine’s successful actions have turned the war into an immediate and increasingly acute fuel crisis for millions of Russians, reports Censor.NET.

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The Extent of the Shortage and the Kremlin's Response

Currently, two-thirds of Russia’s 83 regions are reporting serious fuel supply problems. This not only causes daily inconveniences for citizens but also threatens the viability of local businesses.

The situation is particularly critical in the temporarily occupied Crimea. There, the so-called "authorities" have already declared a state of emergency and banned the sale of fuel, which has effectively ruined the tourist season.

Read more: Russia starts buying gasoline from India amid fuel crisis, Reuters says

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was forced to publicly acknowledge the existence of the problem during a meeting with top officials. Despite attempts to downplay the scale of the problem and claims that the shortage "is not critical," the Kremlin has resorted to drastic measures. Russia has officially classified domestic fuel prices, adding them to the list of economic data that is no longer made public.

According to sources, Ukraine is deliberately targeting unique technological facilities at oil refineries. Due to sanctions, Russia is unable to repair or replace this equipment on its own.

And now India, which is the largest buyer of Russian crude oil, is forced to export some of its refined gasoline back to Russia in order to save the supplier country from collapse.

Analysts note that Russia's fuel supply currently depends entirely on attacks by Ukrainian drones. Since the intensity of the attacks shows no sign of abating, Kyiv retains the upper hand, according to Politico.