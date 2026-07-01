Russia starts buying gasoline from India amid fuel crisis, Reuters says

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India to ease a fuel shortage caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Reuters, citing industry sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The outlet noted that the fuel shortage is being felt across Russia. Many regions have introduced fuel rationing, long queues are forming at filling stations, and gasoline prices have reached record highs.

One industry source said that at least 60,000 tonnes of gasoline had already been shipped from India to Russia. Another source said two tankers had departed, each carrying a cargo of 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes.

Russia's Energy Ministry and India's Ministry of Petroleum did not respond to journalists' requests for comment.

A third source said Russia plans to import a total of about 400,000 tonnes of gasoline per month from various countries, including neighbouring Belarus, which is already supplying fuel to Russia.

In the summer period, when fuel demand is at its highest, gasoline consumption in Russia is at least 110,000 tonnes per day.

It is currently unknown which Indian oil refinery will supply gasoline to Russia.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it was discussing imports of petroleum products with other countries.

Read more: Price of petrol from Belarus to Russia has almost doubled in month, - Russian media

Background

Нагадаємо, раніше Цензор.НЕТ повідомляв:

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported:

Russian airline Azimuth said there was a serious crisis on the Russian aviation fuel market and appealed to the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) to initiate an appeal to the Energy Ministry for urgent intervention.

A number of regions in Siberia began imposing restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel due to a market shortage.

In occupied Crimea, the sale of fuel has been completely suspended for both cash and non-cash payments, as well as under vouchers for individuals and legal entities.

Russia's fuel shortage is rapidly worsening. Restrictions on gasoline sales for private vehicles are already in effect in 53 regions of the country, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It was also reported that a gasoline shortage had emerged in four districts of Russia's Tomsk region, prompting filling stations to impose limits on sales.

Read more: "State of heightened alert" has been declared in Irkutsk Region of Russian Federation due to fuel shortage