Price of petrol from Belarus to Russia has almost doubled in month, - Russian media

Prices for petrol purchased by Russia from Belarus have risen sharply against the backdrop of the fuel crisis.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by the Russian media, including the newspaper *Kommersant*.

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Prices are rising rapidly

According to the National Exchange Price Agency, the price of AI-92 petrol for delivery to Russia rose by 6% over the week, reaching 127,000 roubles per tonne.

At the same time, since the beginning of May, the price of Belarusian petrol has risen by a factor of 1.8.

In June, 79.38 thousand tonnes of Belarusian petrol were sold on the exchange, whereas last year’s volumes were minimal.

Read more: 11 refineries and 8 military-industrial complex enterprises were hit in Russian Federation during June, - Ministry of Defense. LIST

Russia is increasing its fuel imports

As well as petrol, Russia is increasing its purchases of aviation fuel. In May, imports from Belarus reached 5.17 thousand tonnes – almost four times as much as in the same period last year. In the first ten days of June, a further 2.6 thousand tonnes had already been delivered to Russia.

According to market participants, Belarusian oil refineries are capable of supplying fuel to the Moscow region, but their production capacity is insufficient to fully meet demand.