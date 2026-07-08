After strike on oil refinery in Tatarstan, Russians line up in kilometer-long queues at gas stations. VIDEO

The strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refining enterprises quickly affected not only the plant itself, but also the mood of local residents, who rushed en masse to refuel their cars.

As Censor.NET reports, after the TAIF-NK oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan) was hit, explosions rang out, and a fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise. A large cloud of smoke rose over the city, while kilometer-long lines formed at local gas stations.

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TAIF-NK is one of Russia’s largest oil refining complexes. It includes an oil refinery, a gasoline plant, and a deep conversion complex for heavy oil residues. The enterprise’s design capacity exceeds 7 million tons of oil per year, and its products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel, are used to supply both the civilian sector and the military logistics of the aggressor country.

Footage from the scene shows that for many Russians, the news of the strike on the oil refinery was reason enough not to wait for official statements, but to immediately head to the nearest gas stations.

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