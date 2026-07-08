Defence Forces have struck two oil refineries, "Borisoglebsk" airfield, six tankers and bridges used by Russians

The defence forces struck two Russian oil refineries, six tankers, the Borisoglebsk airfield and bridges used by the invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Saratov Oil Refinery

Explosions and a fire have been reported on the site. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Saratov Oil Refinery is part of the Rosneft group and is one of the key oil refineries in the Volga region. Its design capacity is around 7 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, which are used, in particular, to support the aggressor state’s military logistics," the statement reads.

Watch more: Drones attack Tatarstan: industrial zone housing oil production complexes is ablaze. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Tatarstan

The Defence Forces also struck the "TAIF-NK" oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation).

Explosions and a fire have been reported on the site. The extent of the damage is being assessed.



"TAIF-NK" is one of the largest oil refining complexes in the Russian Federation, comprising the refinery itself, a petrol plant and a complex for the deep processing of heavy residues. The plant’s designed crude oil refining capacity exceeds 7 million tonnes per year, and taking all types of feedstock into account, its total capacity exceeds 8 million tonnes. The plant’s products include diesel fuel, petrol, aviation fuel and other petroleum products used to support the Russian economy and military logistics.

Tankers

Six tankers belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet were struck, one of which was in the Black Sea and five in the Sea of Azov.

The vessels were supplying the Russian army in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Watch more: Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out following strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Airfield

The "Borisoglebsk" airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation has come under attack by the Defence Forces.

The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are currently being assessed.

Russian bridges

On 7 July, road bridges in the Urazovo and Shelayevo districts of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation were struck.

These facilities are used by the enemy for military logistics, the movement of personnel, weapons, ammunition and logistical supplies.