Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out following strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 8 July, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Read more: Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

Initial details

It is reported that a fire broke out on the plant’s premises following the strike, as evidenced by eyewitness videos. OSINT analysis by ASTRA has confirmed that the industrial facility was hit.





At present, Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, has confirmed the attack on the region, but stated that civilian infrastructure facilities appear to have been damaged.

What is known about the facility?

The Saratov Oil Refinery had already been attacked at least once in May this year. The facility is owned by the Russian company Rosneft and is one of Russia’s oldest oil refineries.

As of 2023, its capacity allowed it to process around 4.8 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, city was left without electricity: eyewitnesses report strike on energy facility. VIDEO