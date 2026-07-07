Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of July 7, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, a strike was carried out against JSC "Kremniy EL Group" in Bryansk.

What is known about the targeted facility?

The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being determined.

JSC "Kremniy EL Group" is one of Russia’s leading manufacturers of microelectronics. The company produces microchips, power semiconductor devices, and electronic components used in control systems, communications, electronic warfare, and weapons systems of the Russian Federation.

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Strike on the "Bryansk" Plant

A strike was also carried out against the "Bryansk" plant in the city of Seltso, Bryansk Oblast, Russian Federation.

Four explosions were recorded in the vicinity of the facility. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Bryansk Chemical Plant is a key component of the aggressor state’s military-industrial complex. The plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components used in the manufacture of ammunition and missiles with which Russian troops are striking Ukrainian territory.

Strike on the "Belgorod" Airfield

In addition, the oil depot at the "Belgorod" airfield was struck.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, city was left without electricity: eyewitnesses report strike on energy facility. VIDEO

Other hits

Two railway bridges near the settlements of Rozdolne and Ichki in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were also struck. The enemy uses these structures for military logistics and to transport personnel, weapons, and ammunition.

Enemy supply depots in the Volnovakha and Yasynuvata areas of Donetsk Oblast were struck.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff stated.