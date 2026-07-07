Explosions were heard in Belgorod, city was left without electricity: eyewitnesses report strike on energy facility. VIDEO

The first footage and reports from local residents about explosions in Belgorod, Russia, and a large-scale power cut in the city have appeared online.

According to Censor.NET, eyewitnesses are posting videos and claim that, preliminary reports suggest, one of the city’s energy infrastructure facilities was hit.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, a significant part of Belgorod was left without power following the explosions.

There is currently no official confirmation regarding the nature of the targeted facility or the consequences of the strike. Further details are being verified.

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Warning! Strong language!

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