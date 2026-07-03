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News Striking Russia Strikes on Russian energy system
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Michurinsk Thermal Power Plant has been attacked in Belgorod, Russia: fire has broken out. PHOTO

The ‘Michurinskaya’ thermal power station in Belgorod, Russia, has been attacked.

This was reported by ASTRA, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

Preliminary reports suggest that a 110 kV substation was targeted. Following the strikes, power and water supply disruptions began in some areas of the city.

Thermal power station attacked in Belgorod, Russia: details
Thermal power station attacked in Belgorod, Russia: details

The authorities in the Belgorod region have confirmed the attack on the region. 

Furthermore, according to the operational headquarters, "a fire broke out on the premises of an infrastructure facility – fire crews have been dispatched to the scene". In addition, serious damage has been caused to energy infrastructure facilities. Five vehicles have been damaged.

The Michurinsk Thermal Power Station was previously attacked in February this year.

Read more: Russia will receive "just response" from Ukraine for today’s strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Thermal power station attacked in Belgorod, Russia: details
Thermal power station attacked in Belgorod, Russia: details

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Russia (13949) TPP (56) Belgorod (273)
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