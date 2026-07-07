Sobyanin reported attack by more than 430 drones on Moscow and Moscow Region
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that, on the night of 7 July, Moscow and the Moscow Region were allegedly attacked by more than 430 drones.
According to Censor.NET, he reported this on his Telegram channel.
According to Sobyanin, reports of Russian air defence systems being activated began to come in at around 02:40. Throughout the night, he reported on the alleged destruction of drones, and in the morning stated that a total of over 430 drones had flown towards the Moscow region.
"From the evening until 6 a.m., over 430 drones flew towards the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralised by air defence forces at a distance. Thirty-six enemy UAVs were destroyed as they approached Moscow," claimed the mayor of the Russian capital.
In several reports, Sobyanin also mentioned debris falling after the air defence systems had been activated.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, 452 Ukrainian drones attacked Russian regions. Russian media report that this attack on Moscow was the largest in the last two years.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password