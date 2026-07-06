Zelenskyy explains purpose of strikes on Russia: Farther Putin is from Moscow, closer end of war will be

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the psychological impact of prolonged large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as the deepening economic consequences, will force Russian dictator Putin to change his calculations and "flee to the Urals."

The head of state said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

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On massive strikes on Crimea

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would do everything in its power, intensifying strikes on targets inside Russia and in temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea.

"The purpose of strikes on Crimea is to do everything to hit military bases, depots, air defense assets — all facilities from which aircraft take off, from which we receive missile strikes — and, of course, the logistics that provide for and support all of this," he explained.

According to the Ukrainian leader, by striking Crimea and cutting off its access points, "we have demonstrated what it means to operationally control airspace at a specific point and at a specific time."

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Attacks on Russia

Zelenskyy argues that the psychological effect of Ukraine’s prolonged large-scale drone attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg — together with the deepening economic consequences — will eventually change Putin’s calculations.

"When it is no longer 100 drones but 1,000 drones flying toward Moscow... he will understand. As soon as he starts feeling it personally, as soon as he starts seeing it with his own eyes, you will see his advisers insisting that he move somewhere beyond the Urals. The farther Putin is from Moscow, the closer the end of the war will be," the president added.

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