Zelenskyy and Kristersson discussed introduction of Swedish Gripen aircraft

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Strengthening air defence

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support and for the clear stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"The key factor is, of course, air defence. We are now seeing that the Russians are relying on ballistic missile strikes, combined strikes and ‘Shahed’ drones. Defending against this is key to preventing Russia from dragging out the war," the statement reads.

It is noted that the parties discussed "measures that could be taken to provide greater protection".

Read more: Ukraine to receive first Gripen jets with long-range Meteor missiles within 10 months

The use of Swedish Gripen aircraft

"We are working hard to ensure that all the necessary infrastructure, training and the operational deployment of the Swedish 'Gripen' aircraft are in place on time. This marks a historic strengthening of our combat aviation capabilities and represents a major economic partnership between Ukraine and Sweden in the field of security. It is bound to be a success," said Zelenskyy.

Work is also continuing under the Drone Deal framework between Ukraine and Sweden.

"We have agreed on our next meetings. Thank you!" the president added.