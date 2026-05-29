Ukraine to receive first Gripen jets with long-range Meteor missiles within 10 months

The first Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, together with long-range Meteor missiles, are expected to arrive in Ukraine within the next ten months.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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Gripen jets to receive long-range missiles

The Ministry of Defence noted that Gripen aircraft equipped with Meteor missiles could significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and complicate operations for Russian aircraft near the front line.

"Gripen aircraft with Meteor missiles can help push Russian aviation farther back and reduce the enemy’s ability to carry out mass use of aerial bombs," the ministry stressed.

Watch more: We expect to receive first Gripens within next 10 months, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What makes Meteor missiles special

Meteor is a long-range air-to-air missile produced by the European company MBDA. Its engagement range exceeds 100 kilometers, while its maximum range can reach up to 200 kilometers.

The missile reaches speeds of about 4,600 km/h and is equipped with an active radar seeker and a ramjet engine.

The Ministry of Defence notes that these characteristics allow the missile to maintain high speed throughout its flight and effectively hit aerial targets at long range.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden: We are preparing major defence package and significant step regarding Gripen. VIDEO

What capabilities Ukraine will receive

The military department believes that Gripen jets with Meteor missiles will create a constant threat to Russian aircraft launching guided aerial bombs.

In particular, this concerns Su-34 fighter-bombers, which Russia actively uses to strike Ukrainian positions and frontline cities.

Read more: Ukraine will receive Gripen jets, including missiles with 200+ km range, to defend against KAB strikes – Zelenskyy