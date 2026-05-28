We expect to receive first Gripens within next 10 months, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine expects to receive its first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden within the next 10 months.

He made this statement during a briefing in Sweden, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The Head of State noted that a decision has now been made regarding combat aviation.

"Swedish fighter jets will certainly strengthen our air force and our air defence. We expect to receive the first deliveries, the first Gripen jets, within the next 10 months. We will do everything possible on our part. We are very much counting on this.

It is important that these are aircraft with the appropriate armament package. This will help, in particular, with our defence against Russian guided bombs," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden: We are preparing major defence package and significant step regarding Gripen. VIDEO

In addition, he added, Ukraine is ready to purchase Gripen.

"We are starting to do this," he noted.

Read more: Ukraine will purchase up to 20 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden