Ukraine will receive Gripen jets, including missiles with 200+ km range, to defend against KAB strikes – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the delivery of Gripen fighter jets from Sweden would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs), which the occupiers use to destroy frontline areas.

He said this during a briefing in Sweden, Censor.NET reports.

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The head of state recalled that Russia launches thousands of guided aerial bombs at Ukraine’s frontline areas every month.

"They use these bombs from their own territory or temporarily occupied territories, from a distance of 100 km or more. That is why we have never had enough air defense to destroy all of them. We did not have these capabilities, but we have always tried to find a way to counter thousands of these weapons," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

The president said the Russians are destroying all frontline areas, including Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities.

"That is why, of course, these aircraft (Gripen jets from Sweden. – Ed.), with very specific weapons, including Meteor missiles and others, which can strike targets at a range of 200+ km, we believe we will be able to push these Russian aircraft back. And they will not be able to use guided aerial bombs on a massive scale," he stressed.

Read more: Ukraine will be able to purchase Swedish Gripen fighter jets with EU funds, - Defence Minister Jonson