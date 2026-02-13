Ukraine will be able to purchase Swedish Gripen fighter jets with EU funds, - Defence Minister Jonson

Ukraine is considering the possibility of using EU financial assistance to purchase Gripen fighter jets from Sweden.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV4.

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What is known?

On the sidelines of the EU defence ministers' meeting, Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson met with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov.

Earlier, the EU decided to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan. Of this amount, €60 billion will go to defence.

Read more: We plan to localize Gripen fighter production starting in 2033 – Shmyhal

"Thanks to the €90 billion that we have managed to secure, Ukraine will also want to use part of these funds to start financing Gripen and the construction of a stronger air defence system," Jonson said.

At the same time, the minister was unable to specify when the purchase would become possible.

"We are constantly working on this and are engaged in very intensive dialogue with Ukraine. We are also negotiating with other countries regarding their participation and the provision of certain funding," added the Swedish Defence Minister.

Read more: First of 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine next year, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What preceded it?

In October 2025, President Zelenskyy announced that the first of 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets would arrive in Ukraine in 2026.

The Ministry of Defence stated that it plans to localise the production of Gripen aircraft in Ukraine from 2033.

Ukraine has agreements with international partners to supply new aircraft. These include 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets and 100 French Rafale fighter jets.

Read more: Shmyhal discussed supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in Sweden. PHOTOS