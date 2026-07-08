Drones attack Tatarstan: industrial zone housing oil production complexes is ablaze. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 July 2026, drones attacked Tatarstan. Residents reported explosions and a fire in Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details of the attack

It is reported that at around 05:00, the city’s mayor, Radmir Belyaev, warned of the threat of a drone attack on Nizhnekamsk, Zainsk, Elabuga, and Naberezhnye Chelny.

According to an OSINT expert from ASTRA, the likely target of the attack was the company JSC "TAIF-NK". Footage released by eyewitnesses shows a drone crashing in the vicinity of the plant, which is located next to the ‘TANECO’ JSC oil refinery, part of the ‘Tatneft’ group. The petrochemical complex of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" (NKNK) is also located in this industrial zone.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian Tatneft oil refinery halts operations following attack by Ukrainian drones

At around 07:00, the mayor of Nizhnekamsk stated: "The massive drone attack on our area continues. Please take these warnings seriously and take safety precautions."

What is known about the facilities?

JSC "TAIF-NK" is a large oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, part of the "TAIF" group. The plant processes over 8 million tonnes of crude oil and gas condensate annually, producing Euro 5 -standard fuel and aviation kerosene.

is a large oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, part of the "TAIF" group. The plant processes over annually, producing -standard fuel and aviation kerosene. JSC "TANECO" is a modern, high-tech oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, owned by PJSC "Tatneft ". Its design capacity is 16.2 million tonnes of crude oil per year . The plant produces AI-92, AI-95, and AI-100 petrol, Euro 6 -compliant diesel fuel, aviation fuel, marine fuel, lubricants, liquefied gas, and petroleum coke.

is a modern, high-tech oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, owned by ". Its design capacity is . The plant produces AI-92, AI-95, and AI-100 petrol, -compliant diesel fuel, aviation fuel, marine fuel, lubricants, liquefied gas, and petroleum coke. PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" (NKNK) is one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes. The plant is part of the SIBUR holding company and uses raw materials from "TAIF-NK" and "TANECO" to produce rubbers, plastics, and ethylene.

Read more: Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

This is not the first time the industrial zone of Nizhnekamsk has been targeted. On 12 June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that both "TANECO" and the neighbouring "TAIF-NK" facility had been struck.