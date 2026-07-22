Pilots of two MiG-29s destroy Russian assault groups and UAV control post in Sumy sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a powerful airstrike on a concentration of Russian assault groups and a drone control post in the Sumy sector.

The enemy, supported by UAVs, attempted to advance from the area of Tiotkino towards Ryzhivka, but Territorial Defence Forces personnel detected the enemy movement in time and directed Ukrainian aircraft to the targets, Censor.NET reports.

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Two MiG-29 fighter jet crews were deployed for the combat mission, delivering precision strikes with GBU-39 and AASM HAMMER guided aerial bombs.

The airstrike destroyed the concentration of the occupiers’ assault groups and an enemy UAV control post, disrupting preparations for offensive operations.

The video was released by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

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