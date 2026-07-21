MiG-29 pilot shows R-73 missile destroying jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots destroyed a Russian Shahed-type jet-powered kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet with the call sign "Phill" struck the enemy aerial target with an R-73 air-to-air missile.

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According to the Ukrainian pilots, the missile was launched under extremely challenging conditions — into the sun, at an angle of less than 15 degrees, using a missile equipped with an infrared homing seeker.

Footage of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

Read more: 46 out of 58 enemy drones have been shot down, - Air Force

Watch more: Pilot from 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment captured footage of interception of Russian "Shahed" and its explosion in midair. VIDEO