MiG-29 pilot shows R-73 missile destroying jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots destroyed a Russian Shahed-type jet-powered kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet with the call sign "Phill" struck the enemy aerial target with an R-73 air-to-air missile.
According to the Ukrainian pilots, the missile was launched under extremely challenging conditions — into the sun, at an angle of less than 15 degrees, using a missile equipped with an infrared homing seeker.
Footage of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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