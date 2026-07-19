Pilot from 38th Air Defense Regiment captured footage of interception of Russian "Shahed" and its explosion in midair. VIDEO
The crew of the 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, named after General-Horunzhy Yurii Tiutiunnyk, destroyed a Russian "Shahed"-type kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s attacks.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders detected an enemy drone that was heading to carry out an attack on civilian infrastructure and civilians, after which they promptly deployed an interceptor drone.
As a result of a skilful interception, the Russian ‘Shahed’ was destroyed and exploded in mid-air.
The released footage also shows the crew in action, the pilot’s coordination and the moment the enemy target was hit.
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