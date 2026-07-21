46 out of 58 enemy drones have been shot down, - Air Force

On the night of July 21, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs, Italmas UAVs, "Banderole" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 46 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas models—as well as "Banderole" loitering munitions and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed base of Russian UAV operators in air strike. VIDEO

Consequences

Eight attack UAVs were detected striking seven locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Read more: 1 out of 7 enemy missiles and 69 UAVs were shot down. Main direction of attack was Odesa region, - Air Force