Air Force pilots destroyed base of Russian UAV operators in air strike. VIDEO
Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on a base used by Russian drone operators.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified a building where enemy personnel were gathering, after which it relayed the coordinates to the fighter jet crews.
As a result of a precision strike, the building housing the Russian UAV operators was completely destroyed, along with the enemy personnel.
The video was posted by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, ‘Sunflower’.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password