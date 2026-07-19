Air Force pilots destroyed base of Russian UAV operators in air strike. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on a base used by Russian drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified a building where enemy personnel were gathering, after which it relayed the coordinates to the fighter jet crews.

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As a result of a precision strike, the building housing the Russian UAV operators was completely destroyed, along with the enemy personnel.

The video was posted by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, ‘Sunflower’.

Watch more: Ukrainian air force destroyed base for Russian UAV operators in Kotlyne using GBU bombs. VIDEO