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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Ukrainian air force destroyed base for Russian UAV operators in Kotlyne using GBU bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a powerful air strike on enemy positions in the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces’ aerial reconnaissance unit identified a base used by Russian UAV operators and passed its coordinates on to the crews of Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets.

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To engage the target, the pilots used GBU-type aerial bombs. As a result of the precision strike, the Russian UAV operators’ base was destroyed, along with the personnel stationed there.

A video released by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’ captures the moment of a powerful explosion and the aftermath of the strike on the enemy position.

Watch more: Air Force MiG-29 crews destroyed occupiers’ crossings and bridges with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12195) elimination (7629) Donetsk region (5995) bombarding (192) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3725) Air forces (2103) air pilot (115) Pokrovskyy district (1363) Kotlyne (22) fighter jet (93)
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