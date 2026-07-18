Ukrainian air force destroyed base for Russian UAV operators in Kotlyne using GBU bombs. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a powerful air strike on enemy positions in the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces’ aerial reconnaissance unit identified a base used by Russian UAV operators and passed its coordinates on to the crews of Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets.
To engage the target, the pilots used GBU-type aerial bombs. As a result of the precision strike, the Russian UAV operators’ base was destroyed, along with the personnel stationed there.
A video released by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’ captures the moment of a powerful explosion and the aftermath of the strike on the enemy position.
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