Air Force pilots, supported by intelligence, take out occupiers’ ammunition and personnel. VIDEO
Ukrainian aircraft carried out a powerful airstrike on an ammunition stockpile and Russian personnel in one sector of the front.
According to Censor.NET, fighter jet pilots, working in coordination with intelligence and receiving targeting guidance from Defence Forces units, carried out a precision strike on enemy positions, taking out an ammunition depot and the occupiers’ personnel.
Ukrainian Air Force crews used GBU guided aerial bombs to strike the targets.
Footage of the combat operation was published by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.
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