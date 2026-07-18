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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighter pilots from the Air Force carried out a precision air strike on the base of Russian drone operators in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified a building housing UAV operators from the Russian ‘Rubicon’ unit and relayed their coordinates to fighter aircraft crews.

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As a result of the strike with GBU air bombs, the building was completely destroyed, along with the enemy drone operators inside.

A video of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: Russian occupants’ Su-34 and Su-35S are destroyed in Eastern sector

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Russian Army (12195) elimination (7625) Donetsk region (5995) bombarding (190) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3725) Pokrovsk (898) Air forces (2103) air pilot (115) Pokrovskyy district (1363) fighter jet (93)
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