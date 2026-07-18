2 644 4
Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO
Ukrainian fighter pilots from the Air Force carried out a precision air strike on the base of Russian drone operators in Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified a building housing UAV operators from the Russian ‘Rubicon’ unit and relayed their coordinates to fighter aircraft crews.
As a result of the strike with GBU air bombs, the building was completely destroyed, along with the enemy drone operators inside.
A video of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password