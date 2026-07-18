Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighter pilots from the Air Force carried out a precision air strike on the base of Russian drone operators in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified a building housing UAV operators from the Russian ‘Rubicon’ unit and relayed their coordinates to fighter aircraft crews.

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As a result of the strike with GBU air bombs, the building was completely destroyed, along with the enemy drone operators inside.

A video of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: Russian occupants’ Su-34 and Su-35S are destroyed in Eastern sector