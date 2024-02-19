Russian occupants’ Su-34 and Su-35S are destroyed in Eastern sector

Air defence forces destroyed two Russian fighters - Su-34 and Su-35S.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian aircraft that were launching guided missiles at the positions of our troops.

One Su-34 fighter-bomber and one Su-35S fighter," the statement said.

According to the Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk, they were destroyed in the eastern direction.

