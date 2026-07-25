MiG-29 pilots destroyed command post of drone operators from Russian Armed Forces’ 50th UAV Brigade. VIDEO
Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a command post used by Russian drone operators.
According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out by fighter jet crews using high-precision GBU-39 bombs.
According to intelligence reports, the strike destroyed the command post of the 50th Unmanned Systems Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.
A video of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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