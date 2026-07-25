Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and two missiles: air defense neutralized 128 air targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 25, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike against Ukraine, deploying 157 attack drones of various types and two Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles. Air defense forces shot down 128 aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on July 24. The enemy launched two X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 157 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parody" decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, as well as from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Gvardeysk, and Chauda.

Air defense forces neutralized 128 aerial targets

Air forces, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were deployed to repel the attack.

According to preliminary information as of 7:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down or intercepted:

one Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile;

127 enemy drones of various types.

"According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or intercepted one Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile and 127 enemy UAVs," the Air Force reported.

Strikes were recorded at nine locations

Despite the air defense system's successful performance, 26 attack drones were recorded as having struck nine locations. In addition, debris from downed aerial targets fell at four other locations.

The Air Force also noted that one of the Kh-59 missiles failed to hit its target.

As of this morning, the air attack was still ongoing, as enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to follow safety guidelines.

See more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 missiles and 180 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 4 missiles and 160 drones. INFOGRAPHICS