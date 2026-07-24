Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 missiles and 180 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 4 missiles and 160 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 24, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, the enemy launched 5 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 180 UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation; Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territories; and Gvardeyskoye and Chauda in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

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How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized four Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 160 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, one guided air-to-ground missile and 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the air.

Read more: Russia launched 174 air targets at Ukraine: Air Defense forces shot down 156 of them, - Air Force