Border guards of Phoenix unit destroy Russian Buk-M3 air defence system worth $50 million. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards have dealt another painful blow to the Russian occupiers’ air defences.
Fighters from the Phoenix unit successfully destroyed Russia’s latest Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system in the Donetsk sector, Censor.NET reports.
The destroyed enemy system is estimated to be worth approximately $50 million. Thanks to the precise work of aerial reconnaissance personnel and attack drone operators, the invaders’ expensive equipment was disabled, significantly weakening the protection of Russian forces in this sector.
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