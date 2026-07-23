Border guards of Phoenix unit destroy Russian Buk-M3 air defence system worth $50 million. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards have dealt another painful blow to the Russian occupiers’ air defences.

Fighters from the Phoenix unit successfully destroyed Russia’s latest Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system in the Donetsk sector, Censor.NET reports.

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The destroyed enemy system is estimated to be worth approximately $50 million. Thanks to the precise work of aerial reconnaissance personnel and attack drone operators, the invaders’ expensive equipment was disabled, significantly weakening the protection of Russian forces in this sector.

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