Phoenix drone operators destroy Msta-B and Giatsint-B howitzers and Grad MLRS in Dobropillia sector. VIDEO
Fighters from the Phoenix unit inflicted devastating losses on Russian artillery in the Dobropillia sector, destroying several enemy weapon systems at once.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators shown in the released footage struck Msta-B and Giatsint-B howitzers and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, as well as destroying military equipment and inflicting casualties on enemy personnel.
The enemy equipment and personnel were detected and destroyed by strike drone operators from the border guard unit during combat sorties in their area of responsibility.
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