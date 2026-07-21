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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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Phoenix drone operators destroy Msta-B and Giatsint-B howitzers and Grad MLRS in Dobropillia sector. VIDEO

Fighters from the Phoenix unit inflicted devastating losses on Russian artillery in the Dobropillia sector, destroying several enemy weapon systems at once.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators shown in the released footage struck Msta-B and Giatsint-B howitzers and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, as well as destroying military equipment and inflicting casualties on enemy personnel.

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The enemy equipment and personnel were detected and destroyed by strike drone operators from the border guard unit during combat sorties in their area of responsibility.

Watch more: Fighters from "Black Forest" brigade struck MiG-29 aircraft and "Pantsir-S1" air defence system at Khalino airfield in Kursk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Hart Brigade routs Russian assault groups in Kharkiv region: 43 occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12209) State Border Patrol (1547) border guard (320) elimination (7645) Zaporizhzhia region (2250) artillery (343) MLRS (198) drones (4965) Polohivskyy district (327) Dobropillya (5)
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