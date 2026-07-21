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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment The destruction of a Russian plane
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Fighters from "Black Forest" brigade struck MiG-29 aircraft and "Pantsir-S1" air defence system at Khalino airfield in Kursk region. VIDEO

The 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade ‘Black Forest’ successfully carried out an effective operation at the ‘Khalino’ military airfield in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, during the strike, Ukrainian defenders hit key enemy targets.

As a result of the precision strike, a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet was destroyed, as well as a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system that was providing cover for the facility.

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Read more: SSU destroyed Russian Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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plane (1038) Kursk (817) anti-aircraft missile systems (232) 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade (14)
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