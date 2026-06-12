Pilots from "Kursk" group destroyed Russian "Tor" air defence system along with its crew. VIDEO

Ukrainian strike drone operators have struck a highly significant and high-value target on the battlefield – a Russian "Tor" surface-to-air missile system (SAM). This system was developed by the enemy specifically to protect the forward echelons of ground forces from air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the successful operation to neutralise the Russian air defence system was carried out by pilots from the ‘Kursk’ military group.

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A precision strike completely disabled the system, which was intended to intercept aerial targets. In addition to destroying the expensive equipment, the system’s crew was also eliminated.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,380,120 people (+1,300 per day), 12,014 tanks, 43,865 artillery systems, 24,728 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

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