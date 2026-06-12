Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,380,120 people (+1,300 per day), 12,014 tanks, 43,865 artillery systems, 24,728 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,378,820 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 12, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel—approximately 1,380,120 (+1,300) (killed and wounded);
-
tanks – 12,014 (+4) units
-
armored combat vehicles – 24,728 (+1) units
-
artillery systems – 43,865 (+78) units
-
MLRS – 1,861 (+2) cases.
-
Air defense systems – 1,417 (+1) units
-
aircraft – 436 (+0) units
-
helicopters – 353 (+0) units
-
ground-based robotic systems – 1,636 (+8) units
-
Operational-tactical UAVs – 344,869 (+2,218) units
-
cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
-
ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
-
submarines – 2 (+0) units
-
Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 105,850 (+352) units
- specialized equipment – 4,280 (+3) units
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