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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,380,120 people (+1,300 per day), 12,014 tanks, 43,865 artillery systems, 24,728 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,378,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 12, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,380,120 (+1,300) (killed and wounded);

  • tanks – 12,014 (+4) units

  • armored combat vehicles – 24,728 (+1) units

  • artillery systems – 43,865 (+78) units

  • MLRS – 1,861 (+2) cases.

  • Air defense systems – 1,417 (+1) units

  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units

  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units

  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,636 (+8) units

  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 344,869 (+2,218) units

  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units

  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

  • submarines – 2 (+0) units

  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 105,850 (+352) units

  • specialized equipment – 4,280 (+3) units

Watch more: Chervona Kalyna drones kill enemy motorcycle assault group. VIDEO

втрати ворога га 12 червня

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Russian Army (12018) Armed Forces HQ (5247) liquidation (3083) elimination (7464)
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