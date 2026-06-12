Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,380,120 people (+1,300 per day), 12,014 tanks, 43,865 artillery systems, 24,728 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,378,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 12, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel—approximately 1,380,120 (+1,300) (killed and wounded);

tanks – 12,014 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,728 (+1) units

artillery systems – 43,865 (+78) units

MLRS – 1,861 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,417 (+1) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,636 (+8) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 344,869 (+2,218) units

cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 105,850 (+352) units

specialized equipment – 4,280 (+3) units

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