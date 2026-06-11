Chervona Kalyna drones kill enemy motorcycle assault group. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian forces successfully repelling another Russian assault attempt on one of the fiercest sections of the front. Using strike drones, Ukrainian defenders completely eliminated an assault group of occupiers that attempted to break through positions on motorcycles.

As Censor.NET reports, the effective strike on the enemy was carried out by soldiers of the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" in close coordination with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The footage from objective control clearly shows the moment of detection and subsequent precision destruction of at least three enemy assault motorcycles along with personnel.

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