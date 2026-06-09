Occupier on quad bike burst into flames after being hit by FPV drone operated by 17th Brigade of NGU. VIDEO
FPV drone operators from the 17th Poltava Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard struck an invader who was travelling on a quad bike within the unit’s area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the UAV pilot spotted the target during a combat sortie and began pursuing the invader.
The FPV drone caught up with the invader on the move and delivered a precise strike to the quad bike.
As a result of the strike, the vehicle was reduced to burning scrap metal, and the Russian invader was incinerated by the explosion.
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