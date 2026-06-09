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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Occupier on quad bike burst into flames after being hit by FPV drone operated by 17th Brigade of NGU. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the 17th Poltava Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard struck an invader who was travelling on a quad bike within the unit’s area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV pilot spotted the target during a combat sortie and began pursuing the invader.

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The FPV drone caught up with the invader on the move and delivered a precise strike to the quad bike.

As a result of the strike, the vehicle was reduced to burning scrap metal, and the Russian invader was incinerated by the explosion.

Watch more: Pilots of 475th Separate Assault Regiment’s Code 9.2 torch 110 pieces of occupiers’ equipment deep in rear over week. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscist "flag-bearer" climbs onto roof and immediately ends up under rubble: drone operators of 58th Brigade hit building with occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11988) elimination (7437) arms (999) National Guard (697) drones (4729)
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