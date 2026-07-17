SSU destroyed Russian Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The SSU has destroyed a Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels, Russia, which the Russian Federation had been using to launch missile strikes against Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Destruction of the Tu-95 aircraft

"I am grateful to our soldiers for their accuracy. Once again, long-range sanctions against Russia for this war have been successful. In particular, the SSU destroyed a Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels, which was being used for Russian missile strikes on our country. The distance from our state border is around 800 kilometres. We are defending ourselves justly and vigorously," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: UAVs have attacked Saratov region of Russian Federation: there are reports of strike on ’Engels’ airfield and substation. VIDEO

Other strikes

He also reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had struck targets in the Russian oil industry and specific targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"We are making Russia pay a higher price for its aggression against our state and our people. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he added.

Watch more: NGU special forces destroy Russian Su-24M at airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO