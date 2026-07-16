NGU special forces destroy Russian Su-24M at airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Combat divers from the Omega Special Operations Centre of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber at the Saky military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the strike

The successful operation was reportedly carried out by combat divers from the Omega Special Operations Centre of the National Guard, once again demonstrating their ability to conduct precision strikes against priority enemy targets deep behind its lines.

After a viable target was identified, the operation was carefully planned. As the aircraft was preparing for a combat sortie to carry out further strikes on Ukraine, Omega attack drones struck the target.

The first UAV hit the nose section of the Su-24M, while the second carried out a follow-up strike near the fuel tanks, ultimately destroying the aircraft, Pivnenko said.

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Destruction of Russian logistics

"This result is further confirmation that the National Guard of Ukraine is systematically expanding its capabilities to deploy unmanned strike systems at significant operational depth. Units of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps and 2nd Khartiia Corps are also successfully carrying out combat missions at ranges exceeding 100 kilometres.

Their primary targets include logistics routes, ammunition depots, command posts, air defence systems, concentrations of personnel and enemy aircraft. Such strikes significantly weaken the enemy’s combat capabilities, disrupt its logistics system and force it to divert substantial resources to protecting its own rear," he added.

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