National Guard troops in south destroyed 17 Russian ’Shaheds’ overnight during massive attack. VIDEO

Soldiers from military units of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 17 Russian kamikaze drones during a massive attack on the southern front.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 20–21 June, National Guard troops successfully engaged the enemy aerial targets, preventing them from striking civilian and critical infrastructure.

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In particular, 15 ‘Shahed’-type UAVs were destroyed using unmanned aerial systems, whilst a further two kamikaze drones were neutralised by mobile fire teams.

The National Guard emphasises that every aerial target destroyed means Ukrainian lives saved, homes protected and infrastructure preserved.

The video was published on the Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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