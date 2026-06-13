Pilots from STAR unit used STING interceptors to inflict heavy losses on Russian kamikaze drones: 29 aerial targets down. VIDEO

Soldiers from the STAR unit of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 29 Russian drones during one of the enemy’s attacks.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’ to intercept the aerial targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the combat operation, 12 "Shahed"-type strike UAVs, 7 "Gerbera" drones and 10 "Italmas" drones were destroyed.

Footage of the combat operations has been published on the unit’s Telegram channel.

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