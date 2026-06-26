Two S-300V air defence missile system launchers were destroyed by fighters from "Spartan" brigade near Volnovakha. VIDEO

Drone operators from ‘Black Sky’, part of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 3rd Special Operations Brigade ‘Spartan’, have detected and struck Russian troops’ air defence positions. The targets were two scarce components of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system in the vicinity of the temporarily occupied town of Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, the operation resulted in the destruction of two S-300V air defence missile system launchers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: USF struck "Osa" air defence system, five coastal radar stations in Crimea, UAV depot and occupiers’ bases. VIDEO